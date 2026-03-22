'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow sparks debate with blunt '90s comments

Lisa Kudrow is offering a fresh perspective on the ongoing resurgence of 1990s nostalgia.

The actress spoke candidly while attending the premiere of The Comeback season 3 at SXSW in Austin, Texas, according to People Magazine.

Advertisement

Lisa acknowledged that every few decades, younger generations tend to romanticize the past. "Oh, well, the first part, that younger people are interested, I mean it happens every 20 to 30 years anyway, so yeah, it's time," she said.

Adding, "But it also reminds me of the misinterpretation or the interpretation of history, it's really, it's not reliable reporting and I think should remind us unless you were there, you don't, you don't really know."

Lisa Kudrow is best known for her role of Phoebe Buffay in Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. The show also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry.

The cast had a special reunion on HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special in 2021, in which they returned to recreated sets of the show and reflected on their time together on the show.