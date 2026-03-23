Doja Cat's family drama deepens as father speaks out

Doja Cat’s family drama once again erupted involving her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

Dlamini recently took to his Instagram account and posted several videos sharing his side of the story about his and daughter Doja Cat's strained relationship.

Advertisement

While Doja Cat has previously claimed that her father was absent from her life, Dlamini denied the accusations and said her mother influenced her to believe he abandoned the family.

In the videos, Dlamini said he always cared for his children and helped support them while they were growing up.

He also claimed that after Doja’s career became successful, her mother began damaging his reputation and convinced the singer that he had left them.

His response came after Doja Cat posted a video titled “Deadbeat Chronicles,” where she joked about trolling her father by sending him a link to explicit content instead of tickets to one of her Tour Ma Vie concerts in South Africa.

Reacting to the situation, Dlamini said, “[Doja] played the cards because of the influence of her mother. She came to South Africa, had the power to see me and faked it.”

He added, “What I want to say to you guys is, I'm sorry if I ever touched anyone's nerves. I'm a man of integrity, respect and love."