Michael B Jordan celebrates Oscar win with unexpected burger run

Michael B Jordan is celebrating his Oscar win with a sweet tribute to his younger self.

The "Black Panther" actor won the Best Actor award at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15 for his performance in "Sinners."

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And to commemorate one of the major wins of his career, he paid tribute to his younger self by posting a throwback snap from his childhood.

Jordan also went to a famous burger outlet named In-N-Out with his trophy, apparently after he received the accolade and posed for a picture while eating the burger.

He wrote in the caption, "A kid, a dream and a burger," along with a burger emoji.

He also posted a video of himself while ordering at the counter of the burger outlet, while he was surrounded by people taking his pictures.

Jordan became the sixth Black actor to ever win Oscars in the category of Best Actor. He also gave a shout-out to Black actors who won the accolade in previous years.

Recently, Jordan's old clip from the 2000s was resurfacing on the internet while he was talking to the host of daytime talk show Soap Talk about how he got his All My Children role.

“I came in for the audition for All My Children, and I didn't get it at first and ... Reggie Porter was played by, I'm not sure what the guy's name was, but [he only played him] for like, two shows, and then they called me back in for another read through, and I got it," Jordan, then a teenager, recalled. "So I guess it was meant to be."