Reese Witherspoon on her journey to becoming 'powerhouse mogul'

Photo: Reese Witherspoon reveals strong opinions on maturing with age

Reese Witherspoon, who turned 22 years old on 22nd March 2026, seemingly has no fear of getting older.

As per the latest report of The Mirror, Reese Witherspoon has voiced her take on the wisdom from the years and solidifying her place in the industry.

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"I like getting older," she remarked ahead of her 50th birthday.

"I think it’s great to be wiser and understand your place in a business. I’ve worked really hard to get to that place.”

It is noteworthy that the actress’ recent place in Hollywood is that of a powerhouse mogul.

Her has navigated a long journey to reach this point and this was marked by several career-defining pivots.

Reflecting on how her approach to career has major shifted during this journey, the actress shared, “You can’t find your next steps forward when you are racing around and making yourself busy and not giving yourself some space.”

She also noted, “Ask yourself the question who am I, what do I want in the next chapter of my life to look like? It’s huge.

“In my 20s I used to try and emulate people - but now I feel my perspective matters,” she asserted before moving to a new topic.