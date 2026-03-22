Kyle Richards drops big dating update
Kyle Richards breaks silence on love life after Mauricio Umansky split
Kyle Richards set the record straight about her love life.
Following her split from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star talked about her relationship status now.
Speaking with People Magazine, Kyle confirmed that she's currently single, noting that dating is not her main focus right now.
Prioritizing her career growth, Kyle said, "All I do is work."
"I started my production company, House of 18, and I have four TV shows in development [that I'm] producing. So I'm just really excited about that, and I've been acting," she added.
In addition to production, Kyle Richards has also been acting, recently appearing in The Lincoln Lawyer.
She said, "I just did Lincoln Lawyer. I just did another show. So just keeping acting and producing going while I'm doing the Housewives and just wearing a lot of hats, but keeping myself busy."
It is pertinent to mention that the reality TV star and her former husband Mauricio separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. They share three daughters together, along with Kyle's eldest daughter from her previous relationship. The ex-couple remain focused on their family.
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