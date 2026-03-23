Khloe Kardashian reveals Lamar Odom divorce was 'catalyst' for major life change

Khloe Kardashian reveals divorce was 'catalyst' for major life change

Khloe Kardashian opened up about how her divorce from Lamar Odom shifted her perspective on a healthy lifestyle.

In a recent chat on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the TV personality revealed she used to be a stress eater.

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“When I was younger, I used to binge eat. I went to therapy about it. For any emotional thing, I turned to food and there was just no stopping me. I would eat, eat, eat, literally get sick and then feel disgusted with myself for how much I ate," she recalled.

Khloe revealed her "divorce was really the catalyst for why" she became obsessed in a healthy way with working out."

“I realized during my marriage that I ate so much and I would eat my feelings and I didn't like how that made me feel," she explained.

However, even after months of diet and exercise, Khloe confessed she used to feel "insecure."

“I would say, like the first six months to a year, it's just uncomfortable, because you feel you're still insecure,” Khloe noted. “You're busting your ass in the gym. You're not really seeing a big shift on the scale, but you’ve got to keep going.”

What kept her going, Khloe revealed, “For me, it was mental that kept me going. I loved how I felt. I felt so accomplished that I did something I set out to do, but for me, it was baby steps.”

“You’re eating healthy, you’re exercising, I honestly feel the more you exercise, the clearer your mind will feel and the stronger you will feel mentally. If you can, I think going to therapy is so helpful. I know it did wonders for me,” she added.