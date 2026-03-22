Rachael Leigh Cook opens up about 'Josie and the Pussycats' revival after 25 years

Rachael Leigh Cook has shared her true feelings, as Josie and the Pussycats is returning to find a whole new audience after 25 years.

For those unaware, Cook played the role of Josie McCoy in the 2001 musical comedy film alongside Alan Cumming, Eugene Levy, Missi Pyle, Gabriel Mann, Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Parker Posey, and others.

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While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the renowned American actress and model admitted that people showered immense love when the movie first came out.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "People are rediscovering that movie after it being considered an absolute box-office flop and only getting its flowers as it were in the last couple of years, maybe the last decade or so.”

After years, people have now started liking the musical comedy, which makes Cook feel “awesome.”

"I don't know what to say. Better late than never. I'm just grateful for it. It's easy to make a movie that just sort of falls into the abyss. I've certainly made a lot of those, and I'm not saying they all deserve the Josie resurrection and treatment, but I'm just glad that this very deserving movie ultimately found an audience,” the star of A Tourist's Guide to Love explained.

Notably, the movie making its way to people’s hearts after more than 2 decades affirms Cook’s belief that starting small can “pay off over time.”

“Maybe this will make other movies that deserve more attention or more credit, maybe it'll bring them out of the woodwork as well,” Rachael Leigh Cook said with hope.