Vin Diesel breaks hearts with emotional tribute to Paul Walker

Vin Diesel has shared a heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker.

Taking to Instagram, Vin left Fast & Furious fans emotional after sharing a photo of himself embracing younger brother of Paul, Cody Walker.

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The picture was captured during FuelFest automotive event, showing Vin warmly hugging Cody.

In the caption, he simply wrote, "All love, Always…"

Fans and followers poured their love in the comments section with one stating, "@vindiesel @tyrese @codybwalker sending you hugs and support fast family forever all love with love Karla."

Another adding, "family is always the most important."

"Friends for life," the third comment read.

Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013 during he production of Fast & Furious 7. In order to complete the film, the late actor's brothers Cody and Caleb stepped in as body doubles, allowing filmmakers to finish his character's storyline with the help of CGI and previously recorded footage.

It is pertinent to mention that since then, the Fast & Furious cast, including Vin Diesel has consistently honoured Paul Walker's legacy, both on and off screen.