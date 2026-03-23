Uma Thurman brings 'wicked' twist to new villain character, says Director

Uma Thurman is coming back in the avatar of another villainous role.

In a recent chat with People, the world premiere of "Pretty Lethal" in Texas, director Vicky Jewson gushed over Uma's acting skills to play the villain role in the movie and in her past projects of her career.

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“Uma is obviously an icon, and she can play a villain like nobody else can,” Vicky praised.

About Uma's role, Devora Kasimer, in "Pretty Lethal," who runs an unsettling roadside inn, Vicky shared, “She has a wicked sense of humor, and she also brings empathy to the character that allows you to stay with the character when the most absurd stuff happens."

“I don’t think anyone but someone of Uma’s talent could do that," he added.

The synopsis of the film reads, "From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong — and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, [they] must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline and even pointe shoes into tools for survival.”

Uma is known for playing villain roles as Discord in 2025’s "The Old Guard 2" and Poison Ivy in 1997’s "Batman & Robin."