Queen’s aides post ad for security chief after Prince Harry’s ‘protection’ comment

File footage

The Queen’s household has begun a search for a new security chief days after Prince Harry alluded to security lapses around the monarch in a recent interview.

In a post for The Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Eden revealed that the Palace had posted an ad for a ‘physical and technical security adviser’ based out of Buckingham Palace.

According to reports, the position includes reviewing security at royal residences and consulting on ‘personnel security and incident response’.

The security chief will also work closely with the Home Office, the MET Police, and Homeland Security for a salary of £50,000 per year.

The Daily Mail quoted the ad: “Security liaison provides protective security advice and support. Joining this dedicated team, your role will focus on physical and technical security, ensuring the successful coordination and delivery of security measures for all Royal Household sites. As a subject matter expert, you'll be a key liaison point for the team.”

The ad placement comes just days after Prince Harry, in an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, said that he is “making sure that she's protected and has got the right people around her.”



