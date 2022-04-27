'Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders'

Actress Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder, a forensic psychologist has testified during the high-profile court case.



Dr Shannon Curry, who was hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, said Heard also suffers from histrionic personality disorder.

The two personality disorders are similar, Dr Curry said. Borderline personality is a disease of instability, she added “driven by an underlying fear of abandonment”.

She said people with the disorder “will make desperate attempts to prevent that from happening” and reached the diagnosis during 12 hours of interviews with Heard, as well as from reviewing her mental-health records.

The psychologist said borderline personality disorder “seems to be a predictive factor for women who implement violence against their partner.”

Histrionic personality disorder, Dr Curry said, is associated with “drama and shallowness,” and a need to be the centre of attention.



The psychologist, claimed there’s a correlation in the disorder with people who are physically attractive and “utilize their looks to get that attention.”

Dr Curry also testified that Heard does not suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from her relationship with Depp, as Heard has claimed.

Depp, 58, who has concluded four days on the witness stand, said the Acquaman star has a “need for conflict” and tended to persue him when he attempted to disengage from their confrontations.

Depp, also claims he has been the victim of domestic violence and was hit on multiple occasions during their two-year marriage. Ms Curry will be cross-examined by Heard’s legal team on Tuesday.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled .