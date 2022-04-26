Twinkle Khanna's short story to be adapted into a film

Author Twinkle Khanna is currently on cloud nine as one of her short stories Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film.

The actor-turned-author, who holds strong social media presence, turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and revealed the yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle's Mrs Funnybones Movies.

Sharing the news, Twinkle, 47, wrote, "Hurrah! Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies collaborate on a movie adapted from my short story 'Salaam Noni Appa' This movie is truly special because I am working with some incredibly talented friends like @tanuj.garg @sameern @atulkasbekar and it is being directed by leading adman @agracadabra."

Published in 2016, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is a collection of four stories on feminism, written by Khanna.

She went on to add, "Salaam Noni Appa is loosely based on my grandmother and her sister. I am fortunate that my Nani got to see it when it was turned into a play by @lilletedubeyofficial and I am certain she would have been chuffed to see it being turned into a movie as well."

The newly announced film will be directed by Sonal Dabral.