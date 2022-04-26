Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s ‘wedding rehearsal’?

The Kardashians fans took over the internet to claim that Khloe Kardashian teased Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s ‘official wedding rehearsal’.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a series of photos of lavish outdoor dinner decorations, featuring white roses, white drapes and blue plates while umbrellas hung around in the air.

The Sun reported that the photos were taken at Kylie Jenner’s BFF Yris Palmer’s baby shower.

However, fans still insisted that the couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas without a marriage license, practised a nuptial ceremony at the event.

“Is it Kourtney's wedding trial?" one fan asked while another speculated, "Maybe it's the rehearsal wedding?"

Earlier, Kourtney argued with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to defend her secret wedding to Travis.

"I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married," Kimmel said. "But we didn't know it was fake married."

"Well, it's not called fake married," Kardashian cut in. However, Kimmel insisted, "It is called that."

The Kardashians star explained, "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

"I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?' It was 2 am and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock," she recalled. To this, Kimmel clarified, "So you wanted to get married for real but were unable to get married for real."

Insisting on the authenticity of her marriage with Blink-182 drummer, the socialite replied, "We just did it anyway, it's what's in the heart."