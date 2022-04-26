Prince Edward meets West Indies cricket legends

Prince Edward and Sophie met West Indies cricket legends Sir Viv Richards, Sir Richie Richardson and Sir Curtly Ambrose during a visit to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.



The Buckingham Palace shared photos of the royal couple meeting the cricket legends on its official Instagram handle.

During their day in Antigua and Barbuda, they were welcomed with a guard of honour before meeting Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Their Royal Highnesses met local craftspeople, creatives and community groups during a reception at Government House.

At the National Sailing Academy - which offers free swimming and sailing lessons for schoolchildren - The Earl and Countess met disabled sailors benefitting from the Sail-ability programme.

At Clarence House they each planted a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.



