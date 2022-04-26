Ewan McGregor weds girlfriend Mary Elizabeth in a small ceremony: Reports

Ewan McGregor married his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by their loved ones as per reports.

A source spilled to People Magazine that the Christopher Robin actor had a small outdoor wedding event where he exchanged the vows with 37-year-old actor.

The insider told the outlet, “It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony.”

“It was lovely and joyful,” the source added. “The menu was farm-to-table.”

The report shared, “They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

The couple first met on the set of TV series Fargo in 2016 and began their relationship in 2017. They share a son Laurie McGregor who was born in 2021.

It was earlier reported that the duo will get married on Wednesday after a source revealed to Page Six, “They are more in love than ever — and having their first child together last year just strengthened their bond.”

Mcgregor was previously married to Eve Mavrakis, with whom he shares 4 daughters, Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 11.

Winstead was also married to filmmaker Riley Stearns. They parted ways in 2017 after 7 years of marriage.