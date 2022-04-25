Billie Eilish teams up with Hayley Williams for ‘Misery Business’ duet at Coachella

Pop star Billie Eilish invited a surprise guest during her Coachella weekend 2 set. The singer welcomed Hayley Williams for a rare performance of Paramore’s 2007 hit Misery Business on Saturday night.

The Ocean Eyes crooner, who is the youngest headliner in Coachella history, performed on iconic duets including Paramore’s 2007 hit song Misery Business and Happier Than Ever

The Saturday night set was the Paramore singer’s first time performing at the Indio, California, festival.

The Bad Guy singer, 20, first hinted at the planned surprise guest after a mysterious second stool sat empty on stage while she and brother Finneas performed an acoustic rendition of their song Your Power.

"Oh, look! An empty seat. Who's that for?" she playfully said before urging the crowd to welcome her "friend" Williams to the stage.

"This is my first Coachella, whoa," Williams said to the audience after she and Eilish shared an elated embrace. "Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"

Coachella's second and final 2022 weekend will close out Sunday night with a headlining performance from Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.