Kim Kardashian spellbinds Pete Davidson in scoop-neck gown and low ponytail during night out

American TV personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian went glam for a romantic outing with her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old socialite left her beau in awe as she rocked a scoop-neck gown and a low ponytail. While, Pete cleaned up nicely in an all-black look paired with white sneakers.

The pair were all smiles during their romantic outing outing and enjoyed some food together.



The lovebirds also attended the event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC to support Jon Stewart, who was honored with the award for lifetime achievement in humor.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who have been dating since last October after her split from Kanye West, are quite serious about their future and spending more time together and mixing up with each other's families to make a decision.