Chris Rock speaks out about Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Chris Rock has reportedly spoken out about the internet-breaking Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped him on stage.

According to a Maryland reporter, Annie Rose Ramos of WJZ TV, Chris reportedly talked about the viral moment during a stand-up stet at Baltimore’s Lyrics Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 22.

Ramos reported that before starting his comedy set, Chris referenced Will’s slap with a thinly-veiled remark.

Chris joked: “I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises... for the most part."

The comment came just as Chris’ mom sounded off on Will slapping her son.

Speaking with a local South Carolina news station WIS-TV, Rose Rock on Friday shared she is deeply hurt by the altercation.

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose mocked Smith, who is currently on a trip to India.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Will lost his calm at the Oscars this year when Chris joked about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald condition. The actor went up to the stage to smack the comedian across the face for poking fun at his wife's insecurities.