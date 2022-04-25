Bharti Singh melts hearts with photo of her baby boy: See

Indian laughter queen Bharti Singh has treated her fans with the first glimpse of her baby boy and has taken the internet by storm.



The picture comes a few weeks after the comedian and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their firstborn.

On Sunday, Bharti took to the photo-video sharing platform to leave fans smitten with a photo of her little prince as she held the newborn close to her. However, she didn't reveal the baby's face.

In the picture, Bharti wore a pink outfit as she sat with her eyes closed. Bharti was seen smiling as she rested her face against her son's. The baby was wrapped in a printed white cloth.

Sharing the picture, Bharti wrote, "Life line (red heart emojis)."

Meanwhile, celebrities reacted to the post. Neha Bhasin wrote, "God bless."

Gauahar Khan commented, "Sooooo happy for you ! May God bless your family." Nisha Rawal said, "Awwwww! Dear Bharti, many blessings to u and the little one."

Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their baby earlier this month.

On Instagram, Bharti posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, "It's a BOY." Several celebrities shared their wishes for the couple. Among those was filmmaker Karan Johar, who wrote, "Badhai (Congratulations)," followed by heart emojis.



