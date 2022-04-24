Camilla is 'not as accommodating as Charles' towards Prince William

Camilla Parker and step-son William tumbling relationship is revealed by royal expert.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is set to turn 40 in the coming months, has his share of disagreements from future Queen Consort Camilla, says Robert Jobson.

In his column for the Dail Mail, Jobson narrates that William often struggles to understand that he is in a lower position than Charles in the royal order.

"As a senior former member of the Royal Household explains, William sometimes appears to forget that there’s a hierarchy in which he ranks below his father. ‘When it comes to his father, it is as if William thinks they are, as direct heirs to the throne, on a level.’

"Another well-placed source agreed: ‘Deference doesn’t appear to be in his vocabulary when it comes to his father.’

Camilla, however, ensures that her husband, the future King is protected under all circumstances, even if it requires her to stand against William.

"The Duchess of Cornwall, however, is not as accommodating as Charles is towards William, nor as conciliatory as Catherine.

"She’s also quite prepared to put William in his place when she feels he’s abusing his father’s generosity and kindness.

"'The truth is the Duchess feels it is her duty to protect the Prince of Wales from himself sometimes. He is going to be King, and she doesn’t mind reminding others in the family of that now and again – and that includes his son and heir,' said a courtier.

"Like Charles, Camilla avoids outright confrontation, preferring to drive home the message by subtler means.

"Another courtier recalled: ‘I remember one occasion when they were leaving Windsor Castle after a joint event, and the Duke of Cambridge had learned that his father had police outriders from the Special Escort Group for a journey, as his Royal status warranted.

"He asked his father if he and Catherine could tag along behind in convoy, making it easy to get through the traffic.

"The Prince of Wales agreed. But when the Prince and Duchess of Cornwall were kept waiting several minutes by Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall insisted they go without his eldest son in tow.

"As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance." notes the insider.