Chris Rock mom has a message for Will Smith after Oscars slap

Chris Rock mother is breaking silence on her son being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Speaking with a local South Carolina news station WIS-TV, Rose Rock on Friday shared she is deeply hurt by the altercation.

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose mocked Smith, who is currently on a trip to India.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Moments later, Smith bagged the Best Actor award for his movie King Richard.

"No one heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?' " she continued.

Will Smith lost his calm when Chris Rock joked about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald condition. The actor went up to the stage to smack the comedian across the face for poking fun at his wife's insecurities.