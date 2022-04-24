Johnny Depp reveals where $7m divorce settlement went after Amber Heard’s ‘tirade’

Johnny Depp finally reveals how he paid Amber Heard’s $7m divorce settlement to ‘causes she outlined’ only to face a ‘tirade’ later on.

According to Fox, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor decided to pay Amber Heard's divorce settlement, directly to the nonprofits she outlined in public’.

But, upon finding out “Ms Heard was very, very angry that I had made those first payments.”

Depp also explained how “she went into [a] kind of a tirade about how I should be charged double the $7 million, I should be charged $14 million,” afterwards.