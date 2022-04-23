Jennifer Garner dedicates special post in honouring Earth Day

Apart from sharing pictures and videos of herself and her loved ones with her fans on social media, Jennifer Garner often shares some thought provoking posts that make you ponder.

Keeping up with the trajectory, the Yes Day star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Earth with her unique style and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Sharing the post the 50-year-old actor wrote, Fun fact: singing to your veggies helps them grow. Happy #EarthDay.”



In the lovely Instagram reel, the Alias star is seen sharing her personal connection to the planet as she spent time in the farm house while enjoying nature and fresh veggies.

Meanwhile, fans could not resist commenting on the post as it has garnered massive likes.

One fan wrote, "You're the CUTEST."

Another commented, “Happy Earth Day."



