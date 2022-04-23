Sean Penn is officially divorced after admitting he still loves his ex-wife Leila George

Sean Penn is officially divorced after admitting he still loves ex-wife Leila George

Sean Penn is single as he is now legally divorced from estranged wife Leila George six months after the latter filed to end their marriage.

A judge signed off the divorce of the Mystic River actor with George suggesting that the things have finally been settled, as per documents obtained by TMZ.

Penn started dating the Australian-American actor in 2016 and they tied the knot four years later in 2020.

The 61-year-old actor, who shares an age difference of whooping 31 years with The Kid star, recently revealed that he still loves his ex-wife while admitting that he messed up their marriage.

He had told Hollywood Authentic, “There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I (expletive) up the marriage.”

“We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy,” Penn added.

The actor then showered love on George, saying, "I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life."

Penn also insisted that he has changed himself after splitting from the love of his life and said that he now prioritizes the important people in his life.