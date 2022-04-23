Queen growing ‘wary’ of Prince Harry’s tactics: ‘Just wants to use influence!’

Insiders address the chances of Queen Elizabeth understanding Prince Harry’s tactics since the secret royal visit.

This claim has been made by a source close to the Daily Mail and they addressed Prince Harry’s secret visit.

The insider was quoted saying, “A wariness has crept in in recent times, just as it did with Princess Diana.”

A separate source also chimed in and admitted that Prince Harry seems to have “mythologized” his relationship with the monarch with his Today show interview.

“No longer content to claim a special status with his mother, he now seems to be mythologising his relationship with his grandmother,” the source claimed.

But when it comes to Queen Elizabeth’s chances of ‘understanding’ this description? “I very much doubt it,” the insider admitted before concluding.