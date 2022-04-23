Kate Middleton chooses Louis pictures she took recently to share on son's birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday shared a quartet of new photographs to celebrate Prince Louis' fourth birthday on Saturday.
According to reports, the pictures were taken by the Duchess earlier this month in Norfolk.
Taking to official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate wrote, "4 years old tomorrow!."
Thousands of people liked Louis' picture which contained 'Duchess', the title of his mother, in the caption.
Prince William and Kate are parents of three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s on-stage PDA at the Invictus Games didn’t convince a body language expert
Queen Elizabeth may not be feeling all too well but she is ‘absolutely determined’ to attend Epsom derby
Queen Elizabeth's mother reportedly ‘prayed’ for a baby boy so that Elizabeth wouldn’t have to take the throne
Prince Harry’s popularity has continued to tank in the UK, while Prince William soars in competition
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have sparked engagement rumours
Meghan Markle once ran a lifestyle blog with an emphasis on food reviews and recipes