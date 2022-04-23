 
close
Friday April 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton chooses Louis pictures she took recently to share on son's birthday

Kate Middleton chooses Louis pictures she took recently to share on son's birthday

By Web Desk
April 23, 2022
Kate Middleton chooses Louis pictures she took recently to share on sons birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday shared a quartet of new photographs to celebrate Prince Louis' fourth birthday on Saturday. 

According to reports, the pictures were taken by the Duchess  earlier this month in Norfolk.

Taking to official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate wrote, "4 years old tomorrow!."

Thousands of people liked Louis' picture which contained 'Duchess', the title of his mother, in the caption.

Prince William and Kate are parents of three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.