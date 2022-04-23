Kate Middleton chooses Louis pictures she took recently to share on son's birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday shared a quartet of new photographs to celebrate Prince Louis' fourth birthday on Saturday.

According to reports, the pictures were taken by the Duchess earlier this month in Norfolk.



Taking to official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate wrote, "4 years old tomorrow!."



Thousands of people liked Louis' picture which contained 'Duchess', the title of his mother, in the caption.

Prince William and Kate are parents of three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.