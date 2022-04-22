Katie Price ‘confirms’ her relationship with fiancé Carl Woods via latest IG post

Former model Katie Price has ‘confirmed’ her engagement with Carl Woods.

In her latest social media post, the TV personality has revealed that she is back with her fiancé after rumors of her split with Carl were making rounds on the internet.

On Friday evening, the Katie & Peter star took to her Instagram handle and posted a loved-up snap of the former Love Island contestant for the first time in weeks.

"Yesssss clothing range ready set go," the mother-of-five captioned the picture, followed by two heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Katie was pictured proudly showing off the huge diamond ring, following the couple's secret Easter getaway abroad.

The on-off couple was rumored to have parted their ways last month after ending their year-long engagement.

A insider told The Sun at the time: "Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man.”