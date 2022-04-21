Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn finally addresses engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who began dating in October 2016, have maintained a low-key relationship status.



While rumours had begun to swirl recently about a possible secret engagement between the two, the British actor finally responded to the speculations in a new interview with WSJ Magazine published on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Swift’s boyfriend has neither confirmed nor denied rumours about his engagement with You Belong With Me hit-maker.



"If I had a pound for every time, I think I have been told I have been engaged, then I would have a lot of pound coins," said Alwyn.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say," he told the publication.





Alwyn and Swift remained tight-lipped about their relationship for quite some time, the former explained why he wanted to keep his personal life out of the limelight.

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you are not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” he mentioned.

The Harriet actor confessed that at times, he wanted to feel slightly less guarded in interviews but, then it is “just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in.”

“If you give it to them, it just opens the door,” he concluded.