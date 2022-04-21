Kourtney Kardashian details IVF ‘complications’ in gut wrenching tell-all: ‘Feel a bit off’

Kourtney Kardashian addresses ‘painful’ IVF experience: ‘I’m in depression’

Kourtney Kardashian finally breaks down her failed attempts at getting pregnant via IVF alongside Travis Barker.

The reality TV star made these admissions in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

In the episode, the sisters can be sitting around mom Kris Jenner while Kourtney details the menopausal consequences of her IVF attempts.

The star began by explaining, “Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience.”

She also referenced the social media pushback she has been receiving for gaining weight, during the treatments, and admitted, “Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight’.”

However “I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through.”

She also made a startling admission that left Kim and Kris shocked, she explained, “The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. The medication basically put me into depression.”

Upon Kris’ questions about her seemingly chipper demeanour Kourtney admitted, “I have everything in the world to be happy about.”

Nevertheless, “I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal. Like, I'm a lunatic half the time.