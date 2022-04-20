Ashley Darby announces separation from husband Michael Darby

It’s over. Ashley Darby recently took to social media and announced her split from her husband, Michael Darby following eight years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley, 33, told Bravo's The Daily Dish on Tuesday, "Almost eight years ago when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

“We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

Ashley –– who welcomed sons Dean in July 2019 and Dylan last March with the real estate developer, 62, –– went on to say that though her and Michael's "romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other.



She concluded, "As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation."

Meanwhile, the reality star also addressed the split on Instagram, writing alongside a screenshot of a headline: "It's been almost 8 magical years. Please check out bravotv.com #rhop#ashleydarby" She also turned off her comments for the post.