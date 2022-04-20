Preity ZInta pens a loving note for Hrithik Roshan thanking him for helping with her twins

Preity Zinta showered love on her long time friend Hrithik Roshan for helping her take care of her twins, Jai and Gia, on a flight.

Taking to Instagram, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor dropped a picture with Hrithik and her brother as she penned a thankyou note for the Super 30 actor.

The 47-year-old actor captioned the photo, “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.”

“Thank you so much Hrithik Roshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight,” Preity added while expressing her gratitude for his help.

“Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the moistest. From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together,” she concluded.





The actor welcomed her twins via surrogacy in November 2021 with husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity shares a close bond with Hrithik. The duo previously starred together in hit movies like Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Koi Mil Gaya.