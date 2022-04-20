Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to premiere on Netflix on THIS date

Alia Bhatt's hit period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi will be premiered on Netflix on 26th April 2022.

The filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared his views on his film's release on Netflix as per Pinkvilla.

He said, "Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally.”

“While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix," the Padmaavat director added.

The movie performed exceptionally well on the India box office becoming one of the biggest hits of he year.

The Kalank actor also garnered positive reviews for her performance as the madam of Kamathipura from her peers and fans.

Based on Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Bombay, the story revolves around a young girl Ganga, who is sold to a brothel by her lover. The film focuses on her life as she becomes the mafia queen of Bombay.

The biographical crime drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.







