Johnny Depp’s sound technician recounts physical abuse by Amber Heard: ‘Snapped at me!’

Johnny Depp’s pal and sound technician Keenan Wyatt testifies against Amber Heard’s abusive behaviour in a rare admission to the court.

He broke it all down in front of the judge on the stand and explained that it happened back in 2014, on a private plane in May.

For those unversed, Wyatt has worked alongside Depp on many projects, including the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

According to Fox, the incident occurred during a private plane ride and Mr Wyatt recalls, at the time, Heard was reportedly “giving Johnny the cold shoulder”.

He also recounted a conversation between him and Heard, explaining how “At one point I went up to her and said something to the effect of, you know, he cares about you.”

“And all of sudden she snapped and started yelling at me,” he recalled.

She reportedly ‘snapped’ and told him, “'How dare you talk to me! Get away from me!'. So I went back to my seat and minded my own business.”