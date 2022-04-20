Cody Simpson reveals why he split from Miley Cyrus: Read on

Cody Simpson has finally revealed the reason of his breakup with Miley Cyrus that happened in August 2020, after dating for a year.



“It was a mutual decision between us knowing we were going in different directions in our life,” Cody explained in a chat show The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The Surfboard singer further said that he just started swimming training at that point in his life and hence, knew that he had to move back to Australia whereas the Wrecking Ball hit-maker was going on tour.

“It was a fork in the road kind of scenario really,” he remarked.

Nevertheless, "there were no hard feelings between him and Miley," Cody shared.

“We had a great amazing year together and everything, we lived together during COVID lockdown time,” the singer-songwriter stated.

To note, the breakup between Cody and Miley happened exactly a year from the date when the Last Song actress-singer and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth split (August 2019).