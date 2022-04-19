Lizzo confirms relationship after being spotted with mystery man

File footage

Rapper Lizzo has finally addressed the dating rumors.

The singer has confirmed her relationship with the ‘mystery’ man she was photographed with on Valentine’s Day date.

The Truth Hurts crooner revealed that she has a boyfriend during a candid interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on April 18.

“You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?” Cohen, 53, bluntly asked Lizzo, 33, after her pictures from the restaurant in West Hollywood went viral on the internet.

The Good as Hell rapper laughed before answering, "Yeah, whatever yeah."

“If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it’s not even a factor,” she explained. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

The Rumors singer didn't reveal her boyfriend's identity, but she did say he was on hand to support her during her April 16 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, where she joked about the rumors of her ‘dating every little white boy in Hollywood.’



She then quoted a line from her hit song Juice, telling Cohen, “If I’m shining, everybody gonna shine.”