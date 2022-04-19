Julia Roberts get candid about her movie selection after becoming a mother to three kids

Julia Roberts revealed that she considers herself a homemaker after having three kids explaining why she has not starred in any romantic comedy in 20 years until now in a recent interview.

In a conversation with The New York Times while promoting her upcoming series Gaslit, the actor was surprised to know that she has not made a romcom in so long.

“I consider myself a homemaker,” The Notting Hill actor responded. “It can't be 20 years, can it? Here's the thing: If I'd thought something was good enough, I would have done it.”

The 54-year-old mother of 3 explained, “But I also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then it's not only ‘Is this material good?’ It's also the math equation of my husband's work schedule and the kids' school schedule and summer vacation. It's not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’”

Roberts then said that not doing romantic comedies was not by ‘design’ as the actor added that she could not find something good that she would be interested in doing.

The actor tied the knot to cinematographer Daniel Moder in 2002. The couple share 3 kids together including 17-year-old twin sons Phinnaeus and Hazel and 14-year-old son Henry.

On the work front, Roberts political thriller series alongside Sean Penn will hit the television screens on 24th April 2022 while her new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, also featuring George Clooney, which she’s made after 20 years will be released in October 2022.



