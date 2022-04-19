 
Tuesday April 19, 2022
Travis Barker shares romantic birthday post for Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian said, “All I could ever dream of and more”

By Web Desk
April 19, 2022
Former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker penned down a romantic birthday note for his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 43 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Travis left the fans swooning by sharing a PDA-filled monochrome photo with Kourtney to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sharing the stunning loved-up photo, Kourtney’s beau said, “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you.”

In the adorable photo, Travis can be seen holding onto Kourtney lovingly.

Commenting on the post, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “All I could ever dream of and more.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Kourtney a very happy birthday.