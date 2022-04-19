Travis Barker shares romantic birthday post for Kourtney Kardashian

Former Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker penned down a romantic birthday note for his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 43 on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, Travis left the fans swooning by sharing a PDA-filled monochrome photo with Kourtney to wish her a very happy birthday.
Sharing the stunning loved-up photo, Kourtney’s beau said, “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you.”
In the adorable photo, Travis can be seen holding onto Kourtney lovingly.
Commenting on the post, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “All I could ever dream of and more.”
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Kourtney a very happy birthday.
