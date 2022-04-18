Inside Kris Jenner’s ‘insane’ Easter celebration: See photos

The Kardashian/Jenner family celebrated Easter in the style of Kris Jenner on Sunday.

The momager hosted an Easter feast for her family on Sunday – and unsurprisingly went all out on the decor, food, gifts and activities.

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian all documented the festive bash via their Instagram Stories, sharing pics and videos of everything from an Easter-themed charcuterie board to mini cupcakes topped with Peeps.

Kim, 41, praised her mom, 66, for organizing such an elaborate fête, saying in one video, “Oh my gosh, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids and, oh my God, for all the grownups too. Wow, how cute!”



She added in another, “Look at this table. Look at these baskets … this is insane.”

Khloé, 37, also gave her mom major props in her own Instagram Story.

“My mom is the most magical woman,” she raved. “This is the most outrageous party. I love my mommy.”





Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shared close-up pics and videos of the chocolate eggs that were personalized with each guest’s name, including her boyfriend Travis Scott and Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker.

Her videos also showed off the personalized gumball machines, mini bikes and massive Easter baskets each of Kris’ grandkids were treated to on Sunday.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, even shared a quick glimpse of her newborn baby boy’s feet, as Scott, 30, cuddled him in his arms.