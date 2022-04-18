Athiya Shetty shares adorable photos’ of boyfriend KL Rahul on his birthday: Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. The lovebirds often grab fans' attention by dropping their loved-up photos on social media.



This time too, Athiya, on the occasion of her beau KL Rahul’s 30th birthday, has dropped a few unseen monochrome photos of them.

Taking to Instagram, the Mubarakan actress shared three photos in which the couple can be seen holding each other close. In the first photo, the 29-year-old is giving a side hug to the cricketer.

The second photo features the couple in their element lovingly holding hands and walking through a forest.

Whereas the last photo is an adorable selfie of the couple, cuddling up together, as they settle down on a bus.

The Hero star expressed her love as well as wished her boyfriend in the post. She captioned it, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday.”

Rahul immediately confessed his love and wrote, “I love you,” in the comment section.





A day ago, the actress uploaded an image of the delicious breakfast platter on her IG story that the lovebirds enjoyed.

Sharing a sweet caption with this photo, she wrote, “KL Rahul, finally sharing his food.”

To note, the couple made their relationship known last year when Rahul made it Insta official by dropping an endearing photo of them while also wishing his girlfriend on her birthday.

The duo also made their first public appearance at the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s movie Tadap.