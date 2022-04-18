 
close
Monday April 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'The Ultimatum': Kim Kardashian says she is obsessed with new Netflix show

'The Ultimatum': Kim Kardashian says she is obsessed with new Netflix show

By Web Desk
April 18, 2022
The Ultimatum: Kim Kardashian says she is obsessed with new Netflix show

Kim Kardashian is  currently watching a new Netflix show. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the  model revealed that she is obsessed with Netflix show "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On."

The reality TV show star shared a picture of her TV screen and wrote, "My new show obsession. Ultimatum."

The Ultimatum: Kim Kardashian says she is obsessed with new Netflix show

Kim Kardashian is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson after divorcing rapper Kanye West.