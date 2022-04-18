David Beckham’s adorable Easter video with Harper's bunny Coco leaves fans in awe

David Beckham is celebrating Easter weekend. The former footballer posted an adorable video of himself sharing a carrot with daughter Harper's rabbit Coco and left his fans in awe.
Sharing the video on Instagram on Saturday, he wrote in the caption, "Happy Easter weekend from the Bekcham's & coco", tagging his wife Victoria and their children.
In the clip, David was seen clad in a yellow T-shirt and a green baseball cat as he held a carrot in his mouth, while Coco adorably nibbled the other end.
Fans showered the video with love. One user commented, "Just when you think you couldn't love the Beckhams anymore", while another simply wrote: "Unbelievable".
David and Victoria gifted bunny Coco to Harper Seven in February.
Meanwhile, the Manchester United star, 46, jetted back to the UK with Victoria, 47, and Harper, 10, after their eldest son's Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in Florida last weekend.
The family headed to their Cotswold farmhouse to celebrate Easter weekend.
