Prince Harry ‘hasn’t got long’ before Invictus Games is lost: ‘Heatbreaking’

Royal experts fear Prince Harry’s days of managing the Invictus Games is almost ‘at an end’ given his royal expert.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim fairly recently.

He touched on the future of the Invictus Games and how difficult it will become to continue, given his leave.

Mr Jobson was quoted telling MailPlus' Palace Confidential, “I am a big fan of the Invictus Games. He has done a great deal of good with it.”

“There is a real feel-good factor with it. I personally hope it can continue,” he added.

“But you need an awful lot of money to do it and you need an awful lot of goodwill from governments and that’s what he’s got so far.”

“Whether he can continue that without being a full-time member of the Royal Family, I don’t know. It would be a shame for it to lose its momentum. It's one of his great success stories.”

Before concluding he admitted, “It's just a shame. It’s the one thing that I think he got absolutely right. If he’d stayed a full-time royal it could have run on and run on and been brilliant. As it is, I’m not sure how much longer it’s got.”