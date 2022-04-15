K-pop singer Daud Kim performs Umrah: Pictures inside

Famous South Korean pop band singer, Daud Kim, performed Umrah for the first time after embracing Islam in 2019.

Daud took to Instagram to share pictures from his journey to Islam’s holiest sites as he considered himself the 'luckiest guy' to visit holy city of Makkah and Medina which he since long desired to.

Standing in front of the Holy Kaabah, Daud ‪wrote, "Finally I came to Makkah. I am the luckiest person because Allah (SWT) chose me and He brought me here. Masha Allah."

He went on to add, "Thanks to Allah, thanks for giving me the chance to come to the holiest city in the world. I prayed for all the Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah forgive our sins and accept our Duas."



He also wished everyone a happy Ramadan Mubarak.

For the unversed, in 2020, formerly known as Jay Kim, Daud made a surprise announcement on his social media that he decided to change his faith to Islam. It was after that he changed his name from Jay to Daud.