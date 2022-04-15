Britney Spears ‘postponing’ Sam Asghari nuptials until baby’s birth: source

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly decided to wait out the singer’s pregnancy and plan to tie the knot after the baby is born.

This news has been revealed by sources close to HollywoodLife and they reveal the duo intends to stick to this plan.

The inside source was quoted saying, “Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married.”

But “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now.”

“Sam and Britney have been calling each other husband and wife since they got engaged. She will continue to do so until they are married, which will not be kept a secret.”

The same source also revealed that Sam has already planned his big day, “Sam has spoken out about the type of wedding that the two of them want and his words should be trusted on this.”

Whereas “Britney has dreamed of her ‘happily ever after’ and for over 10 years she thought she would not ever have it. She’s found it now and she is so thankful and grateful for everything that she has, and even the things she doesn’t have.”