Amber Heard’s former assistant comes clean with harrowing abuse ordeal: ‘Wouldn’t pay’

Amber Heard’s ex-assistant has just shared tales of financial abuse she endured each time she’d ask Heard for her salary during her employment.

For those unversed, James worked for Heard from 2012 to 2015 and alleges that she ‘suffered greatly’ during that time frame.

She also revealed her initial position was for $25 per hour because Heard’s schedule was flexible enough to allow her the chance to pick her son up from school.

However, six months into the job and the responsibilities required full-time commitment.

There were also back-and-fourths on the $50,000 salary stamp because it was ‘half’ of what James usually made.

To make matters worse, each time the assistant would demand her salary at the start of the month, Heard would leap “out of her chair and put her face approximately four inches from my face, spitting in my face, how dare I ask for the salary I'm asking for.”

Even the couple’s handyman witnessed the entire exchange and felt "mortified and so embarrassed" according to Insider.

Despite the fact that the salary seemed ‘very insulting’ she kept the job because of a grandfather clause which allowed her the chance to bring her son to work in the afternoons.

During that time, James felt Heard “often appeared intoxicated” and “Between 2 and 4 a.m., the barrage would start, all incoherent, not really making sense.”