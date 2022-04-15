Alec Baldwin reveals why he keeps having children

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are currently expecting their seventh child together

Actor Alec Baldwin has finally responded to the internet’s curiosity over why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having children; they’re currently pregnant with their seventh.

The Boss Baby star took to Instagram to share an adorable video of just one from his brood of six, daughter Maria Lucia, with the caption: “People ask why. This is why.”

Alec, for good measure, also added a more well-rounded explanation in his caption, saying: “Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”





Alec and Hilaria shocked fans just weeks ago when they announced that they were set to welcome their seventh child together later this year.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to daughters Carmen and Maria Lucia, and sons Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo.

The 30 Rock star is also father to Ireland Baldwin, his 26-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.