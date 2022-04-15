Kim Kardashian 'photoshopped' her beau Pete Davidson's face in loved-up snaps, allege fans

Kim Kardashian's fans have accused the reality star of 'editing' her beau Pete Davidson's nose in loved-up snaps from PDA filled pizza date.

The lovebirds enjoyed romantic outing in Los Angeles last week, with Kim Kardashian sharing two snaps of it to Instagram.



Some fans of the 41-year-old reality star think that the she may have 'edited' the comedian's nose and chin for the snaps.

The origin of the claim came from Instagram page @ProblematicFame, which shared a side by side profile view of the comedian, 28, for comparison - which has since been deleted.



Pete Davidson's nose appears smaller and his chin less pronounced in her photo, according to fans.

According to a media outlet, their image experts have seen the original photo, which is frame from a 'live' iPhone snap - and confirmed his nose wasn't altered.

The pizza snaps Kim shared were grainy in nature, potentially covering up any editing done to the nose and jawline, fans speculated.



Pete Davidson can be seen gazing lovingly at his girlfriend Kim Kardashian in the snaps seemingly rocking a smaller nose and chin.