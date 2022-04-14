Khloe Kardashian admits being on TV is 'so different than now': Here's why

Khloe Kardashian, after clapping back at recent backlash for carrying her daughter in public places, admitted that growing online trolling has made it difficult for reality TV stars.

During her conversation on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk, the 37-year-old socialite shed light on criticism again reality TV stars that has grown immensely after the boom of social media.

"I think, especially like when we first started (the show) it was like MySpace, there wasn't much and Facebook of course, but there wasn't like Instagram or Twitter," she said.

“Being in TV before all of that is so different than now. How amplified people's voices are [and their] criticisms are...it is very overwhelming,” she added.

"Now there's way more anxiety involved. And it does take a toll on your mental health, whether it be good or bad,” Kardashian expressed.