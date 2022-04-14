John Travoltra pens emotional tribute for late son Jett on his 30th Birthday

John Travolta remembered his late son Jett as he penned a heartfelt tribute for him on his 30th birthday on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Face/Off actor dropped a picture with his son as he penned a note for Jett 13 years after his untimely death.
The 68-year-old Hollywood star wrote, “My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say.”
“I think about you every day. Happy Birthday,” he added. “Love, your Dad”
In the black and white picture, the father and son look happy as they pose for the camera.
The actor’s daughter Ella also commented on the post, “Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much.”
Travolta’s 16-year-old son, who he shared with late wife Kelly Preston, died after hitting his head on the bathtub after suffering a seizure during a family vacation at Grand Bahama Island in 2009.
In a previous interview to Us Weekly, Travolta said that his son’s death was the worst thing that ever happened in his life.
The Jerry Maguire actor had revealed in an appearance on The Doctors that Jett was autistic.
She had said, “(Jett) was autistic. He had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki Syndrome.”
