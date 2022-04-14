Amy Schumer ‘made fun of’ for dubbing Will Smith Oscar slap ‘traumatizing’

Amy Schumer recalls the hurtful trolling she endured for calling the Will Smith Oscar slap ‘utterly traumatizing’.

The comedian got candid about it all during her latest appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

There, she was quoted saying, “People made fun of me for saying that was traumatizing.”



“But I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us.”

She even went on to say, “It was just a [expletive] bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.”

During the course of the chat, she also explained that Rock "is my good friend — one of my best friends.”

So “To see your friend get hit? But at the same time, it also involved Will Smith, who I've loved. We've all loved forever. I don't remember a time I didn't think: I love that guy.”

At the time Schumer recalls thinking, “Maybe this is bad, I was in an abusive relationship years ago — Will Smith must be in so much pain... I felt bad for him too. That's probably not the right instinct but...”

Before concluding she also added, “An added layer [and] another reason I was triggered was because it was about Jada's hair.”

This claim is in reference to a now-deleted tweet where Schumer admitted, “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”